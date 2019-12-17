The Bay-Waveland School District has a long and storied history in the state's cheerleading and dance competitions. The Bay High Steppers, the school's dance team, added to that history last week with a state championship in the small varsity hip-hop category.

What is even more impressive for the accomplishment is this is the first time the Steppers have entered this division at the state championship level. Also at the state championships, the Steppers placed fourth in the small varsity jazz division.

Bay High principal Dr. Amy Coyne commented, "This accomplishment is one that I am so very proud of, however, I'm not surprised.

This group of young ladies and their coach are dedicated, focused, purposeful and committed to anything that is put in front of them and they make it all look so easy. Competing in hip hop was so much fun to watch. The energy was high. The dance was clean and it was a true crowd pleaser. As we say in the BWSD, it's a great day to be a Tiger! I sure do love mine."

The choreographers for the hip-hop number are Miranda Compretta and Maycee Scardino while the jazz number was choreographed by Markos Williams.

Angie Favre is the head coach for the Bay High Steppers. She puts in a full day working with the Steppers in addition to teaching reading and working with Special Education and Art.

Favre has been the coach for the Steppers for five years and this is her third state title. She has led the Steppers to two state titles in the small varsity kick division.

Favre stated, "This year we took a big chance. We decided to step out of the norm of what everyone expects the steppers to do. We decided early on that we wanted to do a hip hop dance. Something fun, entertaining and different! As the dance progressed I could see the excitement in my dancers. They were excited to do this routine because they enjoyed what they were doing. Miranda Compretta and Maycee Scardino gave the team some amazing choreography. We competed at two competitions prior to State and the audience loved this routine, as well as, the judges! However, the competition at State was tough but my girls proved to themselves and everyone else that they could do it! This transition to Hip Hop shows just how versatile my dancers are! They can do it all and I am so proud of each one of them. This win was definitely not achieved by any one individual, it was a complete team effort that includes the entire stepper team, their parents, our school and our administrators! We have an amazing support system and I feel that is vital to the success of my team as dancers and as young ladies!"

Now, it is back to the drawing board and getting ready for the next season. Way to go, Steppers!