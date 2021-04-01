Two Bay High School seniors, Karime Alonso and Cooper Cooksey, have been selected as Lindy Callahan Scholar-Athletes for the Class of 2021 for Bay High based on their high school academic successes while also excelling athletically.
They are now a part of a pool of scholar athletes state-wide to potentially be selected as one of 16 honorees, one boy and one girl from each of the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s geographical districts, chosen for their academic accomplishments and their participation in high school athletics and extracurricular activities. The 16 scholarship recipients will be selected by a committee made up of MHSAA partners and school administrators in mid April.
Alonso was the tennis team captain and also played soccer. She has advanced to the state championship tennis tournament every year of play and is the current girls district singles champion for 2021. She ranks first in the senior class of 110 students, has a composite of a 30 on her ACT and received several scholarships, including the Freshman Academic Excellence Scholarship from Mississippi State University where she plans to study environmental engineering. Alonso was a member of the Student Council, Hancock Youth Leadership Academy and was state winner of the Law Day Art Contest in 2019. She has won numerous academic awards, is on track to obtain an honors diploma, and she spends her spare time volunteering all over the community.
Cooksey has played varsity baseball from seventh grade through his senior year. He earned the Captain Award, Defensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors and has had the lowest ERA for his team over a number of seasons. He is a member of the National Honor Society, the Spirit Club and Hope Haven Teen Board and was recipient of the 2019 Making a Difference Award. He has been an active member in his church youth group, community service projects across the area and was on the Hancock Youth for Positive Efforts team. He ranks 13th in the graduating class of 110 seniors, is on track for an honors diploma and has a composite ACT score of 27. Cooper received offers to play college baseball from six Mississippi junior colleges and one university before choosing to sign a letter of intent to play baseball for the Pearl River Community College Wildcats next year.
The Scholar-Athlete awards were launched in 1996 to honor Lindy Callahan, a long-time athletic director and coach at Gulfport High School and an eight-time Hall of Fame inductee.
