Noah Cutter rushed for four touchdowns and scored on a pass play to lead Bay High to a 54-21 win over Long Beach in Bay St. Louis on Friday.
The Tigers' defense rallied behind the steady play from their defensive line and linebackers. In his first game of the season, Carson Moran scored on an interception return, and he also tallied a fumble recovery and batted down a pass.
Carmello Simpson and Ayden Christophe both scored on long runs to round out the Tigers' scoring.
See Wednesday's Sea Coast Echo for complete game story.
