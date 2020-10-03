The Bay High Tigers got a huge defensive play by Hosea Singleton to open district play with a 45-43 win over Pass Christian in Bay St. Louis on Friday night. Singleton deflected a two-point conversion pass attempt near the goal line with 25 seconds remaining in the game.
"This was a huge win for our program," said Tigers coach Jeremy Turcotte. "We got away from our game plan, and we just ran the ball. Noah Cutter and Carmello Simpson and the offensive line were outstanding tonight."
Cutter rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns and Simpson rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns.
See the complete game story in Wednesday's Sea Coast Echo.
