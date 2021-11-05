The Bay High Tigers needed two scores in the last three and a half minutes of play to get a 39-33 win against Quitman in Bay St. Louis on Friday.
The Tigers went up 31-27 with 3:23 left on the game clock, but Quitman responded quickly, scoring on a 75-yard kickoff return to go up 33-31.
With 3:16 on the game clock, starting at their own 21 yard line, the Tigers put together a 13-play scoring drive, capped by an 11-yard Xander Ladner pass into the end zone to Terron Bedford. Noah Cutter carried for the 2-point conversion to close out the game's scoring.
Please see Wednesday's Sea Coast Echo for the complete game story.
