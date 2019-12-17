Bay High head football coach Eric Collins stepped down from that position after just one season on Monday to accept the same role at East Central High School.

Collins, who has 38 years of coaching experience in Mississippi and Louisiana, turned the Tigers into a winner with a 5-4 record after the school had won just three games in the previous three years.

Dr. Amy Coyne, Principal of Bay High School, stated, "We hate to see Coach Collins leave us but are grateful for his contributions during his time at Bay High."

Prior to taking the job at Bay High, Collins spent three years at d'Iberville where he went 18-16. Before d'Iberville, Collins coached at PRC for six years and led the Blue Devils to a 42-31 mark and a Class 5A South State title appearance in 2015.

Collins was also a head coach at Tupelo High School and had coaching stops in Louisiana at Archbishop Hannan, Jesuit and Chalmette.

Collins stated that the new coaching location will be 20-plus miles from home rather than the hour-plus commute he is making to Bay St. Louis.

He is replacing Seth Smith at East Central who left a month ago to become the head coach at Pearl River Community College. Smith was 53-34 in seven seasons at East Central with a Class 4A South State championship in 2017.

A search is currently being conducted for Collins' replacement. The Bay-Waveland School District is hoping to announce the next head coach for the Tigers shortly after the New Year.