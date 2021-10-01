Bay High was tested on both sides of the ball, and the Tigers had no answers for Greene County in the district opener for both teams in Bay St. Louis on Friday. The visitors closed out the Tigers 40-0.
Greene County's offense gave the Tigers' defense fits with sweeps and power plays to the outside all night, scoring on their first three possessions to take a 20-0 lead, which held up at halftime.
The Tigers put together a good drive to open the second half, advancing the ball to the visitors' 32 yardline, but the drive would end with a sack and a fumble, recovered by Greene County. And that was as good as it got for the Tigers' offense in the second half.
Greene County would add 20 more points in the second half.
The Tigers moved to 4-2 (0-1, district). The Tigers host Jefferson Rise next Friday at J.D. McCullough Stadium Tank Williams Field.
Please look for the complete game story in Wednesday's the Sea Coast Echo.
