Volleyball is now hitting full stride on the court with division play in action. Due to the delayed start of the season, the volleyball playoffs are not that far away.
Bay High Lady Tigers
The Lady Tigers beat Gautier last week in three games 25-9, 25-10, and 25-17.
Game details were unavailable at press time.
Hancock Lady Hawks
The Lady Hawks (4-2) split a pair of games last week. Hancock beat St. Martin 25-9, 25-21, and 25-9 but fell to Ocean Springs 25-22, 17-25, 20-25, and 19-25.
For the week, the Lady Hawks were paced by Reagan Huff with 37 kills and 38 digs followed by Jacey Garriga with 44 assists, 20 digs, five aces, and four kills. Alex Fausett had 35 digs and two aces. Ashley Corey added 16 digs, five kills, and four aces. Alexa Palmer contributed 16 digs and 11 kills. Peyton Russell tallied 13 kills and two blocks.
Hancock head coach Lynsie Gayden commented, “We had a solid week defeating St. Martin at home while just falling short to Ocean Springs away. One thing about the team is that they never give up and they are always willing to work hard to get better. As long as they keep this hard working mentality, we will be very successful this season.”
Our Lady Academy
The Crescents (7-3, 4-0) dropped two games in a round-robin tournament at Gulfport on Saturday but beat Jefferson Davis County and Columbia in division action last week.
Against Columbia, OLA won 25-19, 25-9, and 25-7. Ashley Bulot led with five aces, 15 points, four kills, and 14 assists followed by Chloe Cornell with seven aces, 19 points, seven kills, and five digs. Grace Koons added five digs while Kate Funk added four points and nine assists. Avery Matheson had two aces, five points, three kills and three digs. Anna Laura Williford had two aces, four points, seven kills and three digs.
Against Jefferson Davis County, OLA won 25-6, 25-8, and 25-12. The Crescents were paced by Bulot with eight aces, 23 points, seven assists, and a block while Cornell added nine aces, 22 points, eight kills, and three digs.
Funk tallied three points, three kills, and 12 assists while Matheson collected five points and three digs. Williford finished with five aces, eight points and six kills. Koons had four digs.
At Gulfport, OLA lost to Ocean Springs 24-26, 23-25 and Gulfport 20-25, 22-25 but beat Long Beach 25-23, 21-25, 15-19.
OLA was led on the day by Bulot with 10 points, 18 kills, 26 aces, 17 digs, and two blocks. Cornell had two aces, 12 points, 20 kills, 27 digs, and four blocks while Koons added 15 digs.
Funk contributed six aces, 21 points, 31 assists and 14 digs. Matheson added nine points, six kills and 11 digs while Williford had four aces, 21 points, and five digs.
