The high school volleyball teams in the area all won on the court last week. Bay High won their only game of the week on Tuesday, September 3rd while Hancock won their only game of the week on Thursday, September 5th. OLA won both of their games last week.

The Lady Tigers swept Harrison Central 30-28, 25-12, and 25-15.

Bay High head coach Kellie Gunn commented, "I am extremely proud of how the girls are improving each time they play. They are putting in the hard work and effort."

Bay High was led by Olivia Signiago with 10 kills and seven. Lizzie Weems added 11 kills, a block and two aces. Domonique Cole chipped in four kills, 24 assists, one block and one ace followed by Blakeleigh Lumpkin with 10 assists and two kills. Jadyn Sheppard added three blocks and six kills while Gabby Hernandez finished with four aces.

The Lady Hawks (8-8) defeated Long Beach in four games 25-18, 24-26, 25-20, and 25-15 on Thursday.

Reagan Huff led Hancock with 14 kills, 12 digs and six aces followed by Klair Cuevas with 28 assists, Kacey Lear 25 digs, Peyton Russell six kills, and Alex Faussett with five aces.

The OLA Crescents (15-2, 1-0) defeated Biloxi on Tuesdayand opened their division schedule with a sweep of Sacred Heart on Thursday.

On Tuesday, OLA swept Biloxi 25-17, 25-15, and 29-27.

OLA head coach Mike Meyers stated, "We are very fortunate to have won tonight. We had very little focus throughout the match and just did not do the things we needed to do to play well. The only positive thing is that it is a win. Hopefully, we will pick it back up going forward. We have some very crucial region games. We will have to play better than we did tonight to win."

The Crescents were led by Rebecca Walk with 26 kills, 10 points, 16 digs, five aces and three blocks followed by Camille Cottone with 11 kills, 15 digs, nine points and three aces. Chloe Cornell added 11 digs along with Kate Funk with 17 assists, five points, and three aces. Ashley Bulot had 13 assists, six points and three kills while Alma Hearin added four points and six digs and Kate Montjoy finished with five points.

On Thursday, the Lady Crescents defeated Sacred Heart 25-7, 25-11, and 25-5.

OLA was paced by Walk with 19 kills and two blocks followed by Cottone with 16 points, seven aces, seven kills, six digs, and a block. Cornell added six points, two aces, four kills and five digs while Funk chipped in 10 points, 20 assists, and three aces. Bulot finished with nine points, four aces and seven assists.

In upcoming action on Thursday, Bay High hosts Pass Christian while Hancock travels to West Harrison. OLA will host North Forrest. See you at the games!