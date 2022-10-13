The regular season is complete and the postseason has begun. The Bay High Lady Tigers and the Hancock Lady Hawks both claimed first round playoff victories while OLA drew a first round bye as division champion. The Crescents hosted a second round match on Tuesday night while Bay High and Hancock both went on the road.
Bay High Lady Tigers
The Lady Tigers picked up two wins out of three matches last week. Bay High beat Picayune on Tuesday 25-20, 25-19, and 25-18. In the game, Madison Favre had 4 aces while Devin Bourgeois collected 8 kills and 13 digs. Nadia Lewis added 16 digs and 2 aces.
On Thursday, Bay High fell to West Harrison 9-25, 25-20, 13-25, and 18-25. Against the Lady Hurricanes, Bourgeois had 3 kills, 5 digs and an ace while Emmalee Kirkpatrick-Coote had 3 aces, 2 kills, and a block. Genyria Washington had 5 kills. On Saturday, Bay High beat Richland 25-13, 25-16, and 25-20 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Lady Tigers were paced by Bourgeois with 11 kills, 10 digs, and an ace while MacKenzie Graham added 3 aces, 5 kills, and 28 assists. Washington contributed 8 kills and Chloe Knight had 9 aces and 3 digs.
Hancock Lady Hawks
The Lady Hawks (24-10) picked up three wins during the week. Hancock beat East Central 25-15, 25-17, and 25-21 followed by Vancleave 25-14, 25-21, and 25-15.
In the first round, Hancock beat Warren Central 25-5, 25-16, and 25-21.
In the week, Peyton Russell tallied 34 kills, 6 blocks, 9 digs, and 7 aces. Anslee James recorded 17 aces, 8 kills, 4 blocks, 64 assists, and 27 digs. Alexa Palmer added 20 kills, 29 digs, 2 blocks, and an ace, while Cambria Necaise finished with 23 kills, 16 digs, 2 aces, and a block. Kansas Alexander tallied 12 assists, 5 aces, and 3 digs.
Our Lady Academy Crescents
OLA played two games last week. On Tuesday, the Crescents beat Vancleave 25-12, 25-22, and 25-18. OLA was paced by Myah Favre with 17 kills while Marley Kinniburgh had 10 points and Kinsley Jean Stegall had 7 aces, 16 points, and 10 digs. AnnaLaura Williford collected 12 kills and 10 digs while Avery Matheson finished with 38 assists.
On Thursday, the Crescents beat East Central 21-25, 25-18, 25-27, 26-24, and 15-7. The Crescents were led by Julia Hoffman with 6 kills and Casey Hanrahan had 14 digs. Favre collected 20 kills and 3 blocks while Ava Davis added 21 assists and 7 digs. Stegall ended with 10 points and 20 digs. Williford had 34 kills and 9 digs while Ava Alonso finished with 12 points, 8 kills and 17 digs. Matheson had 13 points, 39 assists and 16 digs.
