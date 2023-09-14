The volleyball season is in the middle of the division schedule for the area teams with the last half of the season up for grabs. The playoff picture is beginning to take shape but will need a few paint strokes to put the picture in full color.
BAY HIGH LADY TIGERS
The Bay High Lady Tigers split a pair of games this past week with Greene County and Poplarville. On Tuesday, the Lady Tigers swept Greene County 25-23, 25-15, and 25-15. Leading the way for the Lady Tigers was Nadia Lewis with 13 digs, 5 aces, 2 kills, and 4 assists from the libero role. LaKeitha Sampson added 5 kills, 9 digs, and 2 aces while Devin Bourgeois chipped in 7 kills and 3 aces. Mackenzie Graham added 17 assists, 8 digs, 5, kills, and 2 aces.
On Thursday, the Lady Tigers dropped their match with Poplarville 16-25, 18-25, and 19-25. Game details for the Poplarville game were not available.
The Lady Tigers host Pearl River Central today at 6:30 p.m.
HANCOCK LADY HAWKS
The Hancock Lady Hawks (18-6, 6-0) swept a pair of games during the week and went 3-1 in the Orange Beach Tournament on Saturday. The Lady Hawks topped West Harrison on Tuesday 25-21, 23-25, 25-18, and 25-22.
On Thursday, Hancock beat Long Beach 25-27, 25-21, 25-21, and 25-19.
Lane Wedgeworth combined to tally 22 kills, 14 digs, and 4 aces in the two games.
The Lady Hawks went 3-1 in the Orange Beach Tournament with wins over Curry High School, American Christian Academy, and Bayshore Christian School before falling to Ocean Springs in the finals of the tournament. Game details from the tournament were not available.
The Lady Hawks travel to Pascagoula today.
OUR LADY ACADEMY CRESCENTS
The OLA Crescents swept a pair of games last week against Pass Christian and Tylertown. The Crescents topped Pass Christian 25-15, 25-11, and 25-13 and beat Tylertown 25-3, 25-6, and 25-5.
Against Pass Christian, Ava Davis had 6 points and 4 aces serving and tallied 26 assists. Myah Favre tallied 10 kills while Taylor Henley added 8 kills and 6 blocks. Kinsley Jean Stegall collected 21 digs in the game.
Against Tylertown, Davis had 11 points with 6 aces and 25 assists. Kaylin Kinneburgh had 8 kills and Henley had 7 kills. Favre added 10 kills. Loralai Williford had 8 kills between the two games. OLA travels to St. Patrick today.
