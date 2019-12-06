The hardwood saw plenty of action from area teams this past week. The Bay High Tigers and Lady Tigers played in the PRCC shootout, while Hancock tangled with Stone, OLA traveled to Long Beach and St. Stanislaus took on Pascagoula at Harrison Central.

The Bay High Tigers (5-2) defeated Bowling Green 65-34 at PRCC.

Kyren Galloway led Bay High with 20 points followed by Khalil Bell with 19.

Bay High head coach Randy McCrory commented, "We are steadily improving at trying to gear up for district play which starts up next week."

The Lady Tigers (3-4) defeated Magee 54-20. Katelyn McLain led Bay High with 18 points, five steals and four rebounds. Jalaya Lewis added 12 points and five boards. Brennan Brooks brought down nine rebounds and McKenzie Favre had seven points and five rebounds.

The Hancock Hawks swept a pair of games against Stone County on Tuesday. The Lady Hawks (5-1) beat Stone 51-33. Maddy Ladner had 14 points and Jenna Garriga added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Hancock head coach Jamie Sisco stated, "I am very proud of how our team has started the season. We have played with toughness and our defensive effort has been very solid. We have high expectations for our players and our team this year. We just have to keep going and get better each week."

The Hawks (3-5) defeated Stone 74-44. Constantine Moran is scoring a regular clip of 12 points per game while Nate Klein is adding 9 points per game and Cole Necaise 8 eight points per game.

Hancock head coach Derrick Willis stated, "We have a great core of seniors that have taken on the challenge of being a playoff team. Great things are to come."

The OLA Crescents (0-7) fell against the Long Beach Lady Bearcats (2-5) 56-22 on the road Tuesday night.

The Crescents were paced by Haley Cox with six points in the game. OLA missed several opportunities in the first half to keep the game close with a very young lineup.

OLA head coach Sandi Albright stated, "We are so young with no seniors on the squad. And, 11 of our 16 players are first year players. They are working hard but we just have to get shots to fall."

The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws traveled to Harrison Central to play the Pascagoula Panthers on Saturday. The Rocks (1-6) dropped the contest 55-26 after being down just 22-13 at intermission.

The Rocks were paced by Nour Tayara with 11 points.

In upcoming action, Bay High travels to Moss Point on Tuesday while Hancock hosts Biloxi. The Crescents travel on Monday to Purvis and SSC hosts Vancleave. See you at the game!