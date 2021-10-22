Bay High faced the top team in District 8 4A on the road at Moss Point on Friday, and in the battle of Tigers, Moss Point finished on the winning end with a 42-0 win.
Moss Point scored on their initial possession and followed that with an onside kick, which they recovered. Ben Wilemon would end that Moss Point drive with an interception, but Bay High would turn the ball over to Moss Point on a bad punt snap into the end zone, which resulted in a Moss Point safety and a 9-0 lead.
Moss Point would lead 16-0 at the end of the first quarter and 30-0 at halftime.
Please see Wednesday's Sea Coast Echo for the complete game story.
