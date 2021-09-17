The Bay High Tigers were involved in a shoot-out with Purvis on Friday in the Bay, but the Tigers held their ground, holding off the Tornadoes with a goal line stance with 7:32 remaining on the game clock.
The Tigers would outscore the Tornadoes with a 40-33 win.
The Tigers broke the second tie of the night, taking the lead with just under a minute remaining on the third quarter clock on a one-yard Noah Cutter carry for the score.
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Purvis, but due to field conditions in Purvis, the game was changed to Bay St. Louis.
The Tigers improved to 3-1 on the season, and they will host St. Stanislaus next Friday.
See Wednesday's Sea Coast Echo for a complete game story.
