The area high school volleyball teams all swept their opponents this past week on the court. The Bay High Lady Tigers are on a five-game win streak and swept both Moss Point and Pass Christian. On Tuesday, Bay High beat Moss Point 25-7, 25-9, and 25-8. Lizzie Weems tallied two aces, eight kills and an assist followed by Domonique Cole with 10 aces, six kills and 10 assists. Blakeleigh Lumpkin added 12 assists while NeNe Bosarge had three kills. Olivia Signaigo recorded eight aces and four kills. Jadyn Sheppard had seven aces, three kills and a block while Gabby Hernandez had three aces and a kill. On Thursday, the Lady Tigers had an emotional game against the Lady Pirates of Pass Christian as they retired the #18 jersey of Ayanna "YaYa" Singleton who tragically lost her 18-month battle with cancer on July 25th. Because Singleton had an affect on both communities, it was appropriate to retire the jersey against Pass Christian. The Lady Tigers (5-3, 2-0) won the contest 25-13, 25-6, and 25-3. Weems collected three aces, 11 kills, a block and five digs while Cole added an ace, four kills, 18 assists and six digs. Bosarge had three kills and two digs while Lumpkin had two aces, a kill, seven digs and nine assists. Signaigo had eight kills and a dig while Sheppard had four assists and five digs. Hernandez finished with six aces, a kill, and two digs. Singleton's mother, Kristi Bell, her sister Kristian Lyons, brother Raheem Lyons and boyfriend Jeremiah Smith all were present for the ceremony that was ended by each Lady Pirate presenting a flower to Bell. The Hancock Lady Hawks (10-8) defeated Gulfport on Tuesday 26-24, 25-13, and 25-23. Reagan Huff tallied 14 kills and 10 digs while Ashley Corey had seven kills. Maesyn Cuevas had three aces while Klair Cuevas had 29 assists. Kacey Lear finished with 10 digs. On Thursday, Hancock topped West Harrison 25-10, 25-8, and 25-12. Huff had seven kills and eight assists while Corey had five kills. Lear added eight digs and Jacey Garriga had 11 assists. Maesyn Cuevas had four aces. The OLA Crescents (17-2, 2-0) defeated Resurrection on Tuesday evening 25-20, 25-16, and 25-22. Rebecca Walk led the charge with 31 kills, six blocks andb14 digs followed by Ashley Bulot with 13 points, five kills, and 23 assists. Camille Cottone had 18 assists, four aces, four kills, and 16 digs. Chloe Cornell had five kills and 11 digs. Alma Hearin added six digs while Kate Montjoy had three kills and five digs. Kate Funk added 12 assists and four digs. On Thursday the Crescents beat North Forrest 25-3, 25-4, and 25-7. Walk had six points, 10 kills, two blocks and six digs followed by Bulot with seven points, four aces, five kills and 11 assists. Cottone added 11 points, six assists, nine kills and five digs. Grace Koons finished with 15 points and eight aces while Hearin added six points. Cornell tallied six kills and Funk had 11 points, four aces and 11 assists. On Tuesday, Bay High travels to defending Class II champion Vancleave while Hancock hosts Harrison Central. Pass Christian travels to Moss Point and OLA travels to Perry Central. See you at the games!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.