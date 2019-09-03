For the second consecutive week, the area high school football teams all won their respective games on the gridiron.

In fact, in the last 30 years the four teams have never all been 2-0 to start the season. Bay High was last 2-0 in 2012 when they advanced to the Class 4A state quarter-finals and Hancock was last 2-0 to open the season last year. The Pirates need to go back to 2001 to find themselves 2-0 to begin the season while SSC harkens back to 2016 to be 2-0 at the dawn of the season.

This past Friday evening Bay High opened their 2019 home season with a 28-14 victory over Purvis while Hancock went on the road to shock Meridian 35-12. The Pirates traveled to Brooklyn and came away with a 38-14 win over Forrest County AHS and St. Stanislaus beat Long Beach 35-19 'between the walls'.

Bay High (2-0) continued to ground-and-pound the ball and received a defensive touchdown when Sam Sheppard picked up a loose ball and returned it seven short yards for a touchdown to help make the difference.

On offense, Josh Peters was 3-for-8 for 25 yards and a touchdown. Sheppard led the attack with seven carries for 101 yards and a touchdown while Noah Cutter added 16 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. Zachary West caught a 13-yard touchdown aerial from Peters.

On defense, both Cutter and West had eight tackles and two tackles for loss to lead the charge.

This Friday evening the Tigers will travel to take on the Aggies of Forrest County AHS (1-1) who dropped their game with Pass Christian last week 38-14.

FCAHS does not have any statistics published.

The Tigers' focus will again be on the ground game which is what the offense revolves around. If the Tigers are able to establish methodical drives and continue to pester opposing offenses with their opportunistic defense, the Tigers will dominate this game.

Hancock (2-0) recorded perhaps the most surprising victory on Friday evening of anyone on the Coast with their 35-12 victory over Meridian (1-1).

Meridian has long been the nemesis of Region 4-6A squads in the playoffs but not Friday night.

Sema'j Robertson threw for 103 yards and a touchdown on 4-for-9 passing while Sebastian Fausett recorded 175 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 23 carries. Chris Bernard added 54 yards rushing and a touchdown on eight Carrie's. Jordan Zulli had one catch for 33 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, Colby McGough was a one-wrecking crew with 16 tackles and two tackles for loss.

This week the Hawks host Gautier (1-1) who fell to Biloxi 24-20.

Gautier is paced by Kaden Irving who has thrown for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 15-for-29 passing. Jordan Irving has carried 17 times for 123 yards and two scores while catching four passes for 74 yards and two scores.

Drake Thornton leads the defense with 19 tackles and a fumble recovery through two games.

Hancock has a chance to run away from Gautier if they are able to control the clock and Fausett wins the chess match against the talented and speedy Thornton.

The Pass Christian Pirates (2-0) more than doubled-up against Forrest County AHS last week winning 38-14.

Dustin Allison led the way for Pass Christian throwing for 292 yards and three touchdowns on 11-for-24 passing. He also added 32 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

Huu Nguyen added 65 yards rushing on 11 carries and Bryson Adams scored on a one-yard plunge.

Kameron White caught two passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns while Xavian Page added one catch for 27 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, Reese Gorman and Alexander each tallied eight tackles.

Allison has thrown for over 600 yards and eight touchdowns on the season while White has been his top target with 261 yards receiving with four touchdowns.

This Friday Pass Christian travels to Purvis (0-2) to take on the Tornadoes who fell last week at Bay High 28-14.

Kade Sherrill has put up decent numbers for Purvis on offense while Eli Barrett commands the middle of the defense.

While Purvis has dropped both games in 2019, they are a deceptive bunch. This could be a trap game for Pass Christian if they don't account for those two players.

The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws (2-0) defeated Long Beach 'between the walls' last week 35-19.

The Rocks were paced by Dallas Payne's nine receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Payne added three carries for 21 yards and a touchdown. Lee Negrotto added a receiving touchdown and Davien Lagarde returned a kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown to make the final score.

This week the Rocks will need to continue to score points in bunches as they travel to St. Martin to take on the Yellow Jackets (1-1).

Starting at quarterback for St. Martin is former SSC signal caller Pat Greer who has thrown for 479 yards and five touchdowns on 479 yards. He is joined on the offense by Jay McGee who has rushed 275 yards on 34 carries and caught four passes for 177 yards and three scores. On defense, Easton Wynn leads the team with 15 tackles including six tackles for loss and three sacks.

This will be an emotional game for many going against a former teammate but if the pressure is applied to Greer, defensively, and SSC stays in rythm on offense this will be one of the more intriguing matchups in South Mississippi. The Yellow Jackets beat SSC 22-7 with Greer at the helm last year.

All games are slated for a 7pm kickoff.