The sport of cross country took on its literal definition this past weekend with all area teams involved in meets along the Gulf Coast.

With Bay High joining the fray this year, each area high school now has a cross country team.

In cross country, a team may enter seven runners with the top five scoring and the lowest number of points wins the meet.

On Saturday, the St. Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws traveled to Pensacola to compete in the Gulf Coast Stampede sponsored by West Florida High School at the Escambia County Equestrian Center. The meet featured a total of 1,225 runners across four divisions - varsity boys, varsity girls, junior varsity boys and junior varsity girls.

In the varsity boys division, the Rocks placed 22nd out of 40 scoring teams from across Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

The Rocks scored 629 points to finish behind Spanish Fort, AL. The team champion was Harrison High School of Georgia with 64 points.

Ocean Springs was 10th overall with 309 points, Biloxi 17th with 550 points, East Central 27th with 787 points and Pascagoula was 39th with 1,161 points.

The top finisher was Sully Shelton of Harrison High School with a time of 15:53.60.

The top finisher was Keegan Leverett who finished 75th overall out of 345 runners with a time of 18:42.80. Kyle Capo was 122nd with a time of 19:30.80 followed by Carston Raymond 159th in 20:08.70, Brandon Elkins 164th in 20:11.70, Joshua Elkins 168th in 20:14.30, Carson Leverett 176th in 20:20.60, Reed Fairley 233rd in 21:36.40, Andrew Mayer 245th in 21:53.60 and Evan Drye 295th in 23:22.30.

The junior varsity division featured 349 runners and was won by Scottsboro High School with 21 points. The Rocks also placed 22nd overall in the team rankings in the division with 696 points. Ocean Springs was fifth with 184 points and Biloxi 20th with 557 points.

The top finisher in the jv division was Jackson Howes of Scottsboro with a time of 18:36.35. The Rocks top finisher was Gus Breisacher in 182nd with a time of 24:03.69 followed by Jackson Maillho 203rd in 24:32.96, Edward Dezendorf 237th in 25:34.69, Alex Marthouse 253rd in 26:15.92, Manning Gex 313th in 29:08.51, and Nathan Wojtowicz 323rd in 30:12.20.

The varsity girls division featured 257 runners and 30 scoring teams. The race was won by Kambry Smith of Fort Walton Beach High School in 19:13.20. Harrison High School completed the varsity sweep of team titles with 50 points.

Ocean Springs was 12th overall with 329 points followed by Biloxi 13th with 395 points, East Central 28th with 742 points and Pascagoula 29th with 899 points.

The junior varsity girls division had 182 runners and 16 scoring teams. The race was won by Breanna Becerra of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Hammond with a time of 22:54.02.

Harrison High School also won this division with 49 points. Ocean Springs was eighth overall with 204 points.

Medals were presented to the top 25 finishers in each division along with championship and runner-up trophies in each division. There was also a dance competition held at the end of the meet and a male and female runner were crowned champion.

The Olen Welch Classic was hosted by Long Beach High School on Saturday in honor of longtime head coach Olen Welch who retired two years ago.

Brooklyn Biancamano of Long Beach won the high school girls 5K in 18:44.75.

Pass Christian won the team title with 36 points followed by Bay High in fourth with 113 points, Hancock sixth with 136 points and OLA seventh with 171 points.

There were 98 total runners in the division.

Haley Clark of Pass Christian was sixth overall in 21:17.34 followed by teammates Avery Salter (9th, 21:34.27), Kealey Skinner (11th, 22:15.21), Julia Hansen (12th, 22:15.97), and Draevyn Shabazz (15th, 22:54.58).

The Bay High Lady Tigers were paced by Anlyssa Richardson who was 24th overall in 24:21.85 followed by Sophia Hebert (35th, 25:19.59), Claudia Timms (40th, 25:53.41), Liyuan Hilliard (48th, 26:53.52), and Bianca Vellon (57th, 27:35.22).

Hancock was led by Diona Siggers who placed 14th overall in 22:46.55 followed by Annie Ladner (32nd, 24:59.69), Karly Wilson (44th, 26:11.55), Hailey Wilson (73rd, 29:26.51), and Lauren LaCroix (77th, 30:02.88).

OLA was paced by Colleen Nolan who was 13th overall in 22:22.53 followed by Ava Gordon (66th, 28:26.89), Geordie Flickinger (67th, 28:27.97), Sydney Burrell (82nd, 30:31.56), and Cali Reinhart (85th, 31:10.71).

OLA was third overall in the middle school girls 4K race with 84 points. Isabelle Patino of Saint Patrick won the race in 18:08.26. The race featured 55 runners.

The Crescents were led by Kennedy Leverett who placed eighth overall in 21:15.97 followed by Riley Cruthirds (11th, 23:20.82), Mallory Capo (14th, 23:37.68), Maddie Prendergast (44th, 33:22.65), and Faith Ponte (47th, 33:36.54).

Fountainbleau won the varsity boys division with 42 points while Mason Watkins was the top overall finisher out of 139 runners in 16:20.58.

Hancock was fifth with 147 points followed by Pass Christian in sixth with 178 points and Bay High was 13th with 363 points.

Hancock was led by Troy Castiglione who placed 10th overall in 18:00.08 followed by Joey Kelley (13th, 18:43.22), Seth Penton (25th, 19:33.39), Matthew Johnson (40th, 20:25.07), and Grant Holladay (76th, 22:46.27).

Pass Christian was paced by Zach Thomas who was 24th overall with a time of 19:28.24), Abel Nettles (26th, 19:36.52), Reese Cooper (41st, 20:26.44), Diego Garcia-Gutierrez (52nd, 21:00.64), and Cameron Dedeaux (55th, 21:16.89).

The Bay High Tigers were led by Joel Bowman who was 45th overall in 20:39.69 followed by Wyatt Bilbo (60th, 21:35.72), Aiden Boudro (98th, 24:19.88), Cris Cordova (100th, 24:27.23), and Christian Tatum (139th, 33:15.17).

The middle school boys 4K race was won by Dallas Stricker of Heritage Christian Academy in 15:40.16. The team title was claimed by Pearl River Central with 58 points. Pass Christian was second with 66 points. There were 71 runners.

Pass Christian was led by Landon Laphand who finished fourth in 16:29.33 followed by Michael Necaise (6th, 16:29.98), Dylan Grebel (17th, 19:31.81), Carson Saulter (22nd, 19:36.36), and Aaron Dedeaux (24th, 19:42.09).