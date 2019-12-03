Three local teams pulled out impressive victories against Pine Belt competition at the annual Girls Basketball Thanksgiving Invitational on Saturday at the Marvin R. White Coliseum on the Pearl River Community College campus in Poplarville.

Pass Christian 49 Laurel 44

The opening matchup had the Pass Christian Lady Pirates (5-4) being behind for most of their game against the 6A class Laurel Lady Tornadoes.

However, during the fourth quarter, the Lady Tornadoes took a timeout with 3:35 left in the game and Pass Christian took its first lead of the game 39-36. After Lady Pirate freshman Daydria Cuevas made both free throws, Pass Christian surged ahead and didn't look back.

Laurel kept the game close with the Lady Tornadoes cutting Pass Christian's lead 45-42 before calling a timeout at 1:04 left in the game. The Lady Pirates' senior point guard A'niyah Price grabbed an offensive rebound and went the entire court length, converting a layup. Price finished with two more free throws to seal the upset victory for Pass Christian.

"I thought we did a very good job containing their guards with some ball pressure at the end," said Pass Christian Girls Basketball Head Coach Greta Ainsworth. "We had some young kids who stepped up and let loose."

The Lady Pirates freshman center Cuevas finished with 16 points. Pass Christian's next game is Friday against D'Iberville at 6:15pm.

Hancock 45 Oak Grove 37

Even though the score was within double digits, the Hancock Lady Hawks (4-1) were in control the whole game.

Following an 8-6 lead after the first period, Hancock guards Madelyn Ladner and Jenna Garriga put the team on their shoulder, scoring nine points for the Lady Hawks and a half-time lead of 20-12.

Coming out of the gates, the defense ruled the third quarter with neither team giving up much, making the score 26-19.

The Lady Hawks guard Raven Smith came out of her shell, scoring nine points in the final period and handling the ball on the offensive side of the court.

With Hancock forward Taylor Lauckner and Smith both knocking down free throws inside of a minute, the Lady Hawks secured a 45-37 victory.

Ladner led Hancock with 10 points. The next game is Friday against Gautier at 6pm.

Bay St. Louis 53 Magee 20

Under new leadership for the Bay High Lady Tigers with Sara Taylor at the helm, the winning results remained the same.

Despite a sluggish start from the Lady Tigers, once Bay High guard Katelyn McLain hit her first three-point basket with 2:47 left in the first period, the game was essentially over. Bay High went on a 6-0 run to finish the period with a 16-7 lead and a halftime score of 24-9.

On defense, the Lady Tigers controlled the Magee Lady Trojans by keeping them from their first offensive field goal in the second half for nearly five minutes. After a steal and layup from McLain near the end of the period, the score was 40-14 at the buzzer.

With the Lady Tigers dominating the boards, the victory for Bay High was sealed by outscoring the Lady Trojans 13-6 in the final period.

McLain led all scorers with 18 points for the Lady Tigers and Bay High Guard Jalaya Lewis finished with 12 points.

The Lady Tigers' next game is on the road Friday against West Harrison at 7pm.