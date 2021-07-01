The “Crossroads: Change in Rural America exhibit is scheduled to open at the Waveland Ground Zero Hurricane Museum on July 3.
The exhibit is made possible through The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with the Mississippi Humanities Council.
“It truly takes a village to put something like this on,” museum board chair and project director Bernie Cullen said.
The effort to bring about the Smithsonian exhibit was started by the late LiLi Stahler-Murphy, who was instrumental in opening the doors of the Waveland Ground Zero Museum. Cullen also thanked the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, the Hancock County Historical Society, Hancock County Tourism, the Waveland Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and the Hancock County Board of Supervisors for their support of the Smithsonian exhibit.
The museum opened in August 2013 on the eighth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
Last year, the museum was dedicated to her memory and now bears the sign, “Waveland’s LiLi Stahler-Murphy Ground Zero Hurricane Museum.
Her husband, Donald Murphy, said last year that LiLi’s road to opening the museum was often frustrating, time consuming, but it turned out to be some of her “proudest moments.”
“The fact that it (the museum) stayed open, the attendance and the upcoming Smithsonian exhibit,” Murphy said. “The museum board is now tasked with making it a total success.”
The Smithsonian exhibit, which was originally scheduled for late last year, was postponed due to the COVID-pandemic.
“We would have gotten so few visitors during the peak of COVID,” Cullen said.
The Mississippi Humanities Council chose Waveland as a host site for the Crossroads exhibit, the only host site on the Coast, and one of six in the state.
The exhibition will highlight the “evolving landscape of rural America,” a release from the Ground Zero Museum states.
The Smithsonian’s portable multi-kiosk exhibit also features panels that include interactive tools for children, Cullen said.
In addition, Waveland Ground Zero Museum has created 10 new displays featuring Hancock County’s history, “From Logtown to INFINITY.”
The panels will highlight Bay St. Louis, Clermont Harbor, Diamondhead, Kiln, Pearlington, and Waveland with four specific themes: Historical markers; Crossing the Bay of St. Louis; Stennis: Hancock County Welcomes the Space Program; and African-American influences in Hancock County, Cullen said.
“We also want to take each of those 10 and build on each one independently over the next year,” she said.
Cullen said the Smithsonian exhibit is providing a way to “reenergize” the museum.
“We still get so many visitors fascinated by hurricanes and the resiliency of the people here,” she said.
During the exhibition’s stay, which is from July 3 to Aug. 14, there will also be a series of lectures:
July 14: “Port and Harbor: An asset to Hancock County” William Cotter, CEO. The Port & Harbor serves as an influential economic engine for Hancock County. Mr. Cotter will share past, present, and future of the Port’s contribution to Hancock County. Held at Studio Waveland, located at 228 Coleman Ave, from 6 to 8 p.m.; lecture starts at 6:15 p.m. Light refreshments. Admission is free.
July 21: “Creative Economy” by Steve Barney, The Arts Hancock County and owner of Creative Arts Center. Barney will share video including interviews from various artists in our community addressing their art and contribution to the economy of the area. To be held at Lazy Magnolia Brewery, located at 7030 Roscoe Turner Rd., Kiln from 6 to 8 p.m. as a private function. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Lecture will start around 6:30 p.m.
July 24: “Agriculture changes” by Dr. Christian Stephenson, MS State Agricultural Extension agent in Hancock County. He will discuss changes over time in agriculture and horticulture within Hancock county and surrounding counties. Held at Waveland Library, located at 345 Coleman Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m; lecture starts at 6:15 p.m. Light refreshments. Admission is free.
July 28: “Black History and Influence” by Art Clementin, retired education administrator; past Library Board of Trustee chairman and host of weekly religious radio program This program will acknowledge the strong influence and contribution made to Hancock County by its black ancestors and current leaders. Held at Pearlington Library, located at 6096 1st Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m, lecture starts at 6:15 p.m. Light refreshments. Admission is free.
Aug. 4: “Logtown to Infinity” by Allison Anderson, FAIA, LEED-AP and Brehm Bell, J.D. This lecture will highlight the changes in the community from the days of Logtown to the contributions at Stennis. Held at Bay St. Louis Library, located at 312 Hwy. 90, from 6 to 8 p.m.; lecture starts at 6:15 p.m. Light refreshments. Admission is free.
Aug. 11: “Population Data and Trends” by John Green, PhD. Dr. Green, professor of Agricultural Economics and director at the Southern Rural Development Center at Mississippi State University, will discuss population data and trends in Hancock County covering changes between 2000-2010. Held at Studio Waveland, located at 228 Coleman Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m.; lecture starts at 6:15 p.m. Light refreshments. Admission is free.
The Waveland Ground Zero Hurricane Museum is located at 335 Coleman Ave. and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Learn more at www.wavelandgroundzero.com and through Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at WavelandGZM.
Contact staff at 228-467-9012.
