A couple of times a year, the schedule allows a last minute family fun trip. This last one was with my wife Stephanie, daughter Margot and her best friend Tallulah. Luckily the weather was perfect, but we did have to move around before we found our fish. We began our trip near Bayou Caddy. All we found was undersized speckled trout and plenty of catfish. The seas were flat calm, and it wasn’t too terribly hot. We headed south to deeper waters, in search of big fish and maybe some dinner.
As we neared the Louisiana Marsh, I could see several of our friends on the horizon. They had located some white trout and speckled trout. As we neared the cluster of boats, you could see the silver fish flying over the sides. We quietly set up near our friends, and went to work. The big white trout and speckled trout were hungry. The girls could barely keep the baits in the water, before a fish jumped on the hook. Tallulah was using a double hooked rig, and catching fish two at a time. We kept what we needed for a meal, and threw several small white trout into the live well. It was time for the big fish.
We found a ledge, near the deeper water, that was covered up in bait. The big fish found our baits in no time. Margot locked into a big bull shark, that I’m happy to say, she had it to the boat in just a few minutes. Stephanie was next with a massive jack crevalle. This fight was very different. The big jack was not coming in easy. After what seemed like 30 minutes and several laps around the boat, we finally got the big Jack Crevalle in the boat. She was a trooper, but that fish wore her out.
We could see storm clouds building on the horizon. Everyone was content, and happy to head in. It was a great day, with my most favorite people in the word. I felt like a King, thrilled to be with my three queens and even happy to see a Jack.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.