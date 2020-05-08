The Rotary Club of Bay St. Louis has announced the Service Above Self Scholarship opportunity for Hancock County’s graduating seniors.
The criteria includes:
- Community service
- Essay
- Extracurricular activities
- Currently a high school senior, intending to purse advanced education at college, university or technical school
- Graduating senior of any Hancock County School, public or private.
Application materials:
- Application form, with supporting documentation, as required and attachments, as needed.
- An essay between 500-800 words, double spaced, typed. Elaborate on the following: The values of Rotary International are simply stated in our motto, “Service Above Self.” What could this mean to you, especially in terms of educational goals?
- Interview with the Rotary Selection Committee
- Supporting Documentation:
- High school transcript with school seal
- Two letters of recommendation from individuals that can support your hours of community service
- Official acceptance letter from the school that you are planning to attend
- SAT or ACT scores
- Personal interview: Will be required of finalists. The interview will be primarily a question and answer session. Finalists will be able to personally elaborate on any of the aspects of their application. Prospective interviewees will be notified via email.
Applications must be received by Friday, May 15, 2020.
Interviews via ZOOM will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Scholarship winner will be notified Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Scholarship amount is $5,000, nonrecurring.
Submission: Email completed application, essay, and supporting documentation to yukinorthington@hotmail.com.
Award presentation will be at the BSL Rotary Club End of the Year Party in June or July, TBD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.