The Old Town Merchants Association will host its monthly Second Saturday Artwalk this Saturday, Aug. 13. Old Town will be lively all day, but downtown merchants and restaurants will host sales, specials and live music from 4-8 p.m.
Hot Spots for this month's event include Bay Life Gifts, Gallery 220 and the Parrot Head Bar & Grill.
Bay Life Gifts
112 S. Second St.
Residing on the first floor of the historic Century Hall (112 S. Second St.), Bay Life Gifts has a vast inventory of elegant home decor, thoughtful gifts, stylish clothes, local artwork, and much more.
Owner, Janice Guido, designed Bay Life Gifts to inspire all who walk through its doors to experience the southern coastal charm of life in the Bay.
As you explore the three-room shop, you’ll find the shop’s tagline, “The Shop for Bay Coastal Style” to be perfectly fitting. Bay Life Gifts is stocked with most all things coastal. Guido has plenty of home and table décor, and she especially loves selling local artists’ works and Mississippi-made products.
Bay Life Gifts is one of the featured hot spots for this upcoming August 13th Second Saturday.
In celebration, the shop will have live music playing on the front porch of The Shops of Century Hall (112 S Second St) and providing refreshments for their visitors from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bay Life Gifts is open Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Gallery 220
220 Main St.
As you drive down Main Street into the heart of Old Town, Gallery 220 is located in one of the most recognizable buildings in Old Town with its colorful vintage Coca-Cola mural welcoming all to Old Town Bay St. Louis on the side of its building.
Home to over twenty local artists and featuring a wide variety of artwork, this artists’ cooperative is a must-stop for visitors and locals alike. The gallery’s collection includes painting, sculpture, jewelry, mosaics, textiles, pottery, photography and much more. This eclectic gallery truly has something for every interest, age, and budget. Each month Gallery 220 features one of their artists and displays their artwork in the center aisle. Suzanne Prats specializing in watercolor and abstract acrylic paintings will be the gallery’s featured artist throughout August.
This upcoming Second Saturday, August 13th, Gallery 220 is one of the featured Hot Spots. The gallery will be featuring live music and refreshments from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Be sure to stop by this town anchor and have a snack while enjoying live music as you take in all the wonderful art Gallery 220 has to offer.
Open 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon – 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Parrot Head Bar & Grill
111 Court St.
Less than a block from the beach, you’ll find the popular watering hole: Parrot Head Bar & Grill.
Located inside the Bodega building at 111 Court St., Parrot Head features a selection of great eats, tasty drinks, and chill vibes.
From pizzas to their popular French Dip, Parrot Head’s menu has something for everyone. Lined along the bar you’ll find a rainbow of jars all filled with delicious, fresh fruits for their specialty margaritas, mojitos, and lemonades.
Open Monday - Tuesday from 11 a.m .to 3 p.m. and Wednesday - Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
This upcoming Second Saturday, August 13, Parrot Head Bar & Grill will be hosting a variety of specials in celebration of their Hot Spot status.
From 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at their indoor bar, they will be offering complimentary tastings of Sugar Tit moonshine, serving $3 margarita shooters and $2 hot dogs. On the back patio, live music will be playing by Brandon Hogue from 6-9 p.m.
