“Therefore you now have sorrow; but I will see you again and your heart will rejoice, and your joy no one will take from you.” John 16:22
On August 12, 1985, Willie Peters and the late Josephine Acker were blessed with a beautiful son and named him Wilton Acker. Wilton was born in Gulfport MS, and raised in Pearlington MS. Wilton attended Hancock High School, Kiln, MS. Wilton grew up attending church with his family and accepted Christ at an early age. He showed an early talent for cooking, auto mechanics and had a great love for the outdoors. Never knowing a stranger, he was friends to almost everyone who crossed his path. He was known to be a kind and funny guy that would stop to help anyone.
On August 14th, 2008 Wilton welcomed the birth of his son Cameron Acker. In 2016, Wilton and Cameron moved to the Killeen, Texas so that he could pursue his dreams of becoming a Truck Driver.
Wilton departed this world and was translated into a glorified body on January 22, 2023 at the age of 37.
Preceding him in death is his mother Josephine Acker; big brother Lil’ Willie Acker; great grandparents, Robert and Bessie Dees Thompson; step great-grandmother, Lillie Mae Thompson; grandparents Mary and Floyd Acker, Ernestine Peters, Willie Peters Sr.; uncles Jeffery Acker, Floyd Acker Jr., Mac Robert, Emmett Douglas and Bernard Murray; aunt, Beverly Elaine Acker; cousins Lisa Bannister, Shannon Acker, Andy Bannister and Jada Craft.
Left to cherish words of wisdom and fond memories: his son, Cameron Acker; father Willie Peters; sister Wishonda De La Cruz (Carlos); brothers Justin Laurent, Joshua (Kaylee) Laurent, and Brendan McClain (Gloria); special family friend, David Jarveis; aunts, June (Eric) Jarvis, Evelyn (Jessie) Murray, Adell Peters, Annell Murray, Cynthia Acker, Marvie Bannister, Angela Peters, Ladonna Peters, Elaine Jefferson; uncles, Frank Acker, Eric Jarvis and Adolph Collins; and loved by many cousins, other relatives and friends.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at NeHopeBaptist Church 16288 White Road, Pearlington, MS 39572. Visitation: 10:00 a.m., Pastor Donald Toussaint, Officiating. Mask or face covering at your discretion. Interment at the New Hope Cemetery, Pearlington, MS. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.
