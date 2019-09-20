Wilmer Stewart Jr.
Funeral service will be held Sat. Sept. 21, 2019 at 11 am., in East Jerusalem Baptist Church, for Wilmer Stewart Jr., age 63 of Picayune, MS., who died Sept. 14, 2019 in Picayune, MS. Burial will be the New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home. He was a member of East Jerusalem Baptist Church. Survivors include his 1 son Terri Dowdell of Slidell, LA., 1 daughter, Trichele Stacks of Gulfport, MS., 4 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, 1 sister Loretta (Ed) Nixon of Picayune, MS., 3 brothers, Charles (Cynthia) Stewart, Cedric Stewart, both of Picayune, MS., Roger (Charlotte) Stewart of Hattiesburg, MS., uncle, Lee McWilliams of Picayune, MS., aunts, Gladys (Earl) Dees and Mary Simmons both of Picayune, MS., a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, preceded in death by parents Wilmer and Elizabeth Stewart, 1 brother Bernard Stewart, grand parents Alberta McWilliams, Virginia Stewart, uncles John, Charles, Leslie, Leroy, Albert and Jimmie, aunts Johnnie Mae, Mannie Ruth, Helen, Frances, Mira, Inez and Clara Mae. Visitation Sat. Sept. 20, 2019 from 10 am., until 11 am., in East Jerusalem Baptist Church. Baylous Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangement.
