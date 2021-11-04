Willie David Bowens

Deacon David Bowens, known as “David D”, was born on August 6, 1959, to the late Ovier Mae Lewis and Willie David Harrison. David was married to Lena Bowens on October 24, 2009. On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, the death angels came and claimed the birth spirit.
David graduated from Hancock North Central High School. He was self-employed as a landscaper, then he started working for the City of Picayune. David was a member of the “All Occasion Truck Club”. What will mostly be remembered of “David D” will be for his fishing, and especially the cooking of the fish.
David was a faithful member of the Little Providence Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, the Vice-President of the Medical Emergency and Usher (MEUT) Team. He also served as an usher of the Spring Hill Triumph Singing Convention; though, most of all, he was a child of God.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Ovier Mae Lewis and Willie David Harrison; two brothers: Wilmer Lewis and Monroe Lewis; three sisters: Betty Harrison, Melba Gray and Olga Magee; and a sister-in-law Patricia Lewis.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Lena Bowens; two sons: Shelton (Victoria) Guillium of Memphis, TN and Willie (Amanda) Bowens of Oklahoma City, OK; two daughters: Ashley (Isaac) Williams of Baton Rouge, LA and LaToya Leon of Lafayette, LA; two step-daughters: Selena McDonald and Crystal Pittman; five grandchildren: Jahquez Guillium, Mari Mae Bowens, Laniyah Lagarde, Miyah McDonald and Akeelee Pittman; a special son: Oakley Lewis; three brothers: Melton Lewis, Sr., and Kelvis (Dawanda) Bowens, both of Kiln, MS; and Howard (Shirley) Lewis, Sr., of Moss Point, MS; one sister, Debra Samoura of Gulfport, MS; a brother and sister-in-law Olen and Cecilia Hargett of Carriere, MS; one sister-in-law, Vannetta Lewis of Catahoula, MS; a Godchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, and loving friends.
Funeral Services will be held at the Little Providence Baptist Church at Noon, Saturday, November 6, 2021.
Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.