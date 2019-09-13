William (Wild Bill) James Poillion
William (Wild Bill) James Poillion, 56, was born February 15, 1963 to Ernest C. Poillion, Sr. and Margaret Necaise in Bay St. Louis, MS and departed this life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
He was a mechanic by trade. He loved to fish and spend time with his family and friends. Most of all, he loved his time spent with his children and grandchildren and his beloved dog, Buddy.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Ernest and Margaret Poillion, grandparents Henry and Lorena Poillion, Forest and Ruby Necaise.
He is survived by his 1st wife and mother of his children, Christine Brink Poillion, his children Heather (Michael) Landry and Ashley (Jim Fricke) Poillion, grandchildren Gavin Poillion, Kylee Adams and Ramsey Fricke. He is also survived by his brother, Ernest (Ethel) Poillion and his sister Katharine (Keats Bush) Hager, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Special thanks to his friends who gave their time to him when he was not able to get out on his own: TJ Graham, Cardi Parsons, the staff at Bay Tobacco, his loving neighbors and the many more who stopped in to check on him.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church on Main Street in Bay St Louis from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. for family and 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. for friends with a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery in Bay St. Louis. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
