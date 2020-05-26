A Celebration of Life for William Patrick Wilson, age 63, of Poplarville, MS, formerly of Bay St. Louis, MS, who passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
A native of Bay St. Louis, MS, he was a resident of the Robert Lott Community Home and a member of the Catholic faith. William was a loving brother, cousin, and friend, who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to thank the staff at the Robert Lott Community Home for their loving care and compassion for William while he was a resident.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Watson Wilson and Hilda Mary Ladner Wilson.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted sister, Patricia W Martin and her husband, John; 6 cousins, Stanford (Sandy) Ladner, Cornell Ladner, Kathy Ladner, Desmond Ladner, Jr. Shaw, Lexie Shaw, and L.A. Shaw; and several great cousins.
