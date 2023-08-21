William Jules “Bill” Bourgeois, Jr., of Waveland, MS, passed away in his home on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the age of 89.
Bill was born in New Orleans, LA, on February 14, 1934, to William Jules Bourgeois, Sr., and Genevieve Wolf Bourgeois. Following Genevieve’s death, Bill was raised by his aunt, Amelia Bourgeois Green of Lakeshore, MS. He knew and loved Amelia as his mother. Bill was a Korean War Veteran (United States Army Signal Corps) and a talented craftsman who worked for many years as a carpenter and construction worker. He was a dedicated member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church and belonged to the American Legion Post 139 and VFW Post 3253 in Bay St. Louis. He was a member of the Triton Carnival Association, as well as a long-time committee member of the Krewe of Nereids. In 2007, during Nereids’ 40th anniversary, he and his wife Myrna made history as the first married couple to reign together as King Nereus and Queen Doris.
Bill loved spending time in his workshop, building beautiful furniture for his family and friends. He was a gifted cook, gardener, and storyteller. Full of good humor, he was always quick with a joke. He and Myrna could outdance anyone on the dance floor. Above all, he was devoted to his beloved family. He was especially proud to meet his great-grandchild and namesake, Jules
Frances Tabor.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his seven brothers and sisters, Victor Green, Jr., (Bert), George Green, Bertha Peterson (Everett), Lillian Garcia (Harold), Leverna Green, Hedy Thomason (Yale), and Geraldine Benigno (Sam); mother-in-law and father-in-law, Myrtle and August Ladner; and three brothers-in-law, Alton Ladner (Lois), James “Jim” Ladner, Sr. (Barbara), and Larry “Pokey” Ladner.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Myrna Ladner Bourgeois; his children, Tammy Tabor and her husband Brian and Penny Torgeson and her husband Keith; his grandchildren Sarah Torgeson and Brian Tabor and his wife Paige; and his great-grandchild Jules Frances Tabor. He is also survived by brothers-in-law Jeep Ladner (Rosie) and Terrell Ladner; sister-in-law Brenda Ford; and many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, from 9:00 to 11:00 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, with a mass of Christian burial to follow at 11:00. Interment will follow in Bayou La Croix Cemetery.
The family would like to thank all of those who helped care for Bill in his final days, especially the Notre Dame Hospice staff.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of William Jules "Bill" Bourgeois, Jr.
