Mr. William Joseph Tudury, age 67, of Bay St. Louis, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Mr. Tudury was born on August 15, 1953 in Bay St. Louis and attended Bay High School. He served in the US Navy on the USS Ticonderoga during the Vietnam Era. He adored his Harleys and his grandkids. During his spare-time, he loved to watch football, riding on the beach, going to the flea market and eating out.
Mr. Tudury is preceded in death by his parents, C.J. Tudury and Billie W. Tudury; and sister, Linda K. Yanok. Survivors include his loving wife, Donna Maria Tudury; children, William J. Tudury, Jr. and En Tudury; grandchildren, Leana Tudury, C.J. Tudury, Willie Tudury and Madison Tudury; brother, James A. Tudury; and his pet, Mr. Bentley.
Memorial service with military honors will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, at 1pm. Friends are invited to visit from 11-1pm. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve the Tudury family.
