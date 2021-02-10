William Joseph (Bill) Power, Jr., peacefully passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021, at the age of 84. Born on August 16, 1936 in New Orleans, LA, he is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Janet Saucier Power, his children, William Power, III (Amor), Becky Power, Stacey Ladner (Brett), Brent Anderson (Maureen), and Amy Power (Mark), 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, with whom he held a special bond. He is also survived by his sister, Georgia Power Horne (George), his brother, Michael Power (Jean), and by his many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews with whom he had special relationships.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Joseph Power, Sr. and Georgia Mamola Power.
In his youth, Bill was an avid Boy Scout and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He loved spending summers at Camp Salmen, in Slidell. Upon graduation from De La Salle High School, Bill enlisted in the Marine Corps, achieving the rank of “Buck” Sergeant and served in the Mohavi Desert. Upon his honorable discharge in 1959, he went on to receive a degree in electrical engineering from the University of South Western Louisiana. He spent his career working in the space industry at Michoud in New Orleans and at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. He retired from the Boeing Company.
Because of his love for adventure, Bill became a passionate traveler. He loved taking cruises with his family and friends, visiting beautiful beaches and scuba diving spots, and traveling throughout Europe. One of his most favorite adventures was a sailing trip to the Bahamas where he and his children served as the crew. He also enjoyed skydiving, and loved to recount stories of both his skydiving experiences and earning his pilot’s license. Bill also loved to tell the story about the time he and his friend, Phil, went to Miami with $25 dollars, a loaf of bread, and a pack of bologna.
Bill was a loyal friend and proud Marine. He prided himself on continuing his childhood and Marine friendships throughout his life. One of Bill’s favorite pastimes was Friday morning breakfasts with his local Marine buddies and monthly dinners with his grammar school friends in New Orleans. A devout Catholic dedicated to St. Clare Catholic Church, Bill spent many years donating his time to St. Clare and its parishioners. He was a proud Republican and volunteered at local voting stations over the years.
Bill possessed a winning personality, was quick-witted and always armed with a joke, and constantly proved his generosity by helping others. He boasted that he was able to “check off everything on his bucket list”. Bill will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at St. Clare Catholic Church, 236 South Beach Blvd, Waveland, MS, 39576, on Friday, February 12, 2021. Visitation will be open to the public from 10-11 a.m., and a memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m., with a reception immediately following. The Mass will be live-streamed on St. Clare Catholic Church Facebook page for anyone who cannot attend in person. All COVID-19 restrictions will be followed. The family will hold a private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that Mass Intentions or charitable donations be made in Bill’s honor to either St. Clare Catholic Church or to the Marine Corps League, P.O. Box 3092, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Bay/Waveland is serving the family.
An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
