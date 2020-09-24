William Glen Davis, 71 of Necaise Crossing, passed away September 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home. Glen was born to Walter “Buddy” and Alice (Jones) Davis on January 25, 1949 in Magee, MS. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Cynthia Ladner and Dawn Ladner Graham and grandson, Cody Davis. Glen leaves behind to mourn his departure, his wife of 51 years, Gabriel “Gay Ann” Davis; children, Casey (Krissy) Davis, Scotty Davis, Josh Davis and Kristy Davis; siblings, Delores (Lonnie) Wood, Diane Hall, Ricky Davis, Timmy (Carrie) Ladner, Dawn Davis, Lynn Holand, Wally Davis and Andy Davis; grandchildren, Nathaniel Davis, Caden Davis, Baily Davis, Mathew Davis, Colt Davis, Malia Davis, Hunter Paige, Cortey Wade, Peyton Davis, Hannah Davis, Misty Davis and Ryder Peterson; great grands, Mathew Bynum, Katie Lynn Bynum, Maddox Davis, Gracie Lou Davis and Corbin Davis. Growing up, Glen enjoyed sports and later in life coached Little League. He was in the United States Army and proudly served his country that he loved so well. He was an avid hunter and no worm was ever safe around him!! He was a talented craftsman and member of the Masonic Lodge. Glen was a selfless and caring person. He always put the best interest of his family before his own. He took extreme pride in being a Pawpaw. Glen will be forever loved and missed beyond measure. Glen was a simple man that didn’t believe in a lot of fanfare. His family is honoring his wishes to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 30 at Shiloh Baptist Church from 10 am to 1 pm. Service will be at 1 pm with committal to follow in family cemetery. Trinity Funeral Services asks that you keep the Davis family in your thoughts and prayers over the coming days.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Glen Davis, please visit our floral store.
