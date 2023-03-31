William George Stiger, age 90 of Diamondhead, MS, left this world to join his loving wife Mary in Heaven after 66 wonderful years of marriage.
Bill was born and raised in Williamsport before moving to Diamondhead, MS, in 1978. He was self employed most of his life and continued to work as he enjoyed meeting people and making new friends. He was an Army Purple Heart Veteran. He was wounded when he was hit thirteen times from hand grenade shrapnel while leading a charge against enemy forces. His life was saved by a small steel covered bible that he carried in his left shirt pocket.
Mr. Stiger was preceded in death by his mother and father, Milford and Eleanor Stiger; brother, Marlowe Stiger; grandagutgher, Jessica Aikey; and long time friends, Galen (Smokey) Lechler and Carol Lohman.
He was a proud father of his surviving children, Sandra (David) Aikey of Trout Run, PA, Steve (Sandra) Stiger of Williamsport, PA, Sharon Stiger of Diamondhead, MS and Scott (Renee) Stiger of Pass Christian, MS; nine grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren and long time friends, Barbara (Pudge) Lechler and James Lohman.
The graveside service will be help at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Ave, Biloxi, MS. Riemann Family Funeral Home, Pass Christian, is serving the family.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
