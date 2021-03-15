Mr. William Edward Tillman, age 60, of Woodbury, passed away March 3, 20121, at his home under the loving care and comfort of his family and Avalon Hospice.
A Memorial Service was held on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Woodbury Pentecostal Church.
He was born October 20, 1960, in Waveland, Mississippi, to the late Rudoph Tillman and Bobbette Carbonette Joyner. He was a machinist before failing health forced him to retire.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death a step father, Lavoun D. Joyner, sister, Deborah Kennedy, and grandson, Ethan Grizzle.
Survivors include his wife, Pam Hutchins Tillman, of Woodbury, daughter, Cretia Pennington, and her husband Jesse; step sons, Chad Robinson and Shannon Robinson; brothers, Rudolph Tillman, and his wife Debbie and Richard Tillman, and his wife Lisa; sisters, Lesley King Dalrymple and her husband Vaughn, Lainey Lee, and her husband Wayne, Pamela Scarborough, and her husband Ronnie, and Angela Sumerall, and her husband Stan; 1 grandson and two granddaughters.
Feldhaus Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.
