William Daniel "Danny" Sheffield, 73, of Kiln, MS passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 in Kiln, MS.
Danny was a homebuilder, a commercial fisherman and CEO of Coastal Pontoon Rentals in Kiln, MS. Danny was a wonderful and loving father. His warm friendly nature endeared him to many and he will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife; Cheryl Sheffield; parents, Harvey L. and Melba Sheffield; and sister, Faye Davis.
He is survived by his two sons, Anthony Sheffield (Nicole) of Kiln and Jonathan Sheffield of Waveland; two grandsons; one granddaughter and one great- grandson
Danny was laid to rest at the Biloxi National Cemetery on Friday, March 27, 2020. A Funeral Service with full Military Honors will be announced at a later date.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
