William Daniel "Danny" Sheffield, 73, of Kiln, MS passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 in Kiln, MS.
Danny was a homebuilder, a commercial fisherman and CEO of Coastal Pontoon Rentals in Kiln, MS. Danny was a wonderful and loving father. His warm friendly nature endeared him to many and he will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife; Cheryl Sheffield; parents, Harvey L. and  Melba Sheffield; and sister, Faye Davis. 
He is survived by his two sons, Anthony Sheffield (Nicole) of Kiln and Jonathan Sheffield of Waveland; two grandsons; one granddaughter and one great- grandson
Danny was laid to rest at the Biloxi National Cemetery on Friday, March 27, 2020. A Funeral Service with full Military Honors will be announced at a later date.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.