William (Billy) R. Curry Sr. departed this life on March 14, 2020. He will be interred in Bay St. Louis.
The family will gather for an appropriate Homegoing Mass as the timing permits.
Out of an abundance of caution, and following public health directives, the family requests privacy at these sacred events.
We are grateful for your love and expressions of sympathy.
Mr. Curry leaves behind nine children, Press Knox (spouse George), William Curry Jr. ( spouse Julia), Lyman Curry (spouse Vivian), Walter Curry (spouse Cynthia), Byron Curry (spouse Marie), Grace Barnes, Giselle Joseph (spouse Huey), Zelda Curry, Taff Curry (spouse Cheryl). A host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
