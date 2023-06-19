William "Billy" Chevis Jr., 76, of Gonzales, LA, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born on June 5, 1946, in New Orleans, LA, to William Henry Chevis Sr. and Myrle St. Amant Chevis. He was a long time resident of Bay St. Louis Mississippi and loved living there. Billy was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the Navy. After his military service, he worked as an Electrical Engineer.
Billy was a man of many interests and hobbies. He had a passion for recording and editing old movies with a vast collection of movies. In his younger days, he enjoyed building models and doing woodworking. Billy was also known for his great sense of humor and was always the life of the party.
Billy is survived by his daughters, Casie Curtis (Tommy) and Kelly Chevis, grandchildren Kaylen Waldrop (Matthew), Joshua Curtis, and Rebecca Curtis, great-grandchild Tucker Waldrop,
sisters Carol Rome (Emile) and Debra Rachal, brothers Patrick Chevis (Jeannine) and Kenneth Chevis (Roberta),
nieces and nephews Sandra Almerico, Duke Russell, Darren Chevis, and Kyle Chevis. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother-in-law, Alfred Rachal.
Billy attended St. Catherine of Siena in Metairie, LA, and De La Salle High School in New Orleans, LA. He also attended UNO in New Orleans, LA.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Bridgeway Healthcare and Hospice, especially Anna Ellingburg, Debra Spell, and Miranda Smith. Angelic Personal Care Services, especially Blake Hunter and Jacquie Ester. His personal care team at the VA, especially Dr Shaun McIntyre and Mary Spring.
Francois Bend Assisted Living, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
A memorial and interment to honor Billy will be held at Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery on Longfellow Dr, Bay St. Louis, MS on June 24, 2023, at 11:00 am.
