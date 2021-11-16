William “Bill” Joseph Adam Jr., 87, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, at his Bay St. Louis home with his devoted wife, Charleen, by his side. Bill, born November 1, 1934, in New Orleans, LA, was the son of the late William J. Adam Sr. and Amelie Toelke Adam.
Although a New Orleans native, Bill enjoyed childhood summers on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and fulfilled a dream when he finally established a Bay St. Louis address for his family in the 1970s. Bill loved being on the water and boating and fishing were among his greatest pleasures as a young man.
Bill was known as a man of integrity in business and family circles alike. In 1968, after establishing himself as a successful salesman who connected well with people, Bill opened his own business in New Orleans, L&A Plastics, a building products wholesale firm which served areas of Louisiana and Mississippi for many years. He retired in 2000, making Bay St. Louis his permanent home.
A lifelong Catholic, Bill possessed a kind and generous nature. His family was his dearest passion. Bill was married to Charleen Wegmann Adam for almost 66 years and maintained a loving and deep connection with his two sons, Bill lll and Steve. Bill was always a food enthusiast, and wife Charleen’s culinary skills made for many a joyous and bountiful meal, always shared with an abundance of family. He and Charleen shared a zest for travel, enjoying many adventures at home and abroad during their life together. Antiquing was another great hobby they embarked upon together, discovering treasures for their home and new friendships along the way.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his only sibling, Amelie Adam Schwartz, New Orleans. He is survived by his wife and most cherished companion, Charleen Wegmann Adam; his sons, William J. Adam III (Margaret) and Steven C. Adam (Missy), Bay St. Louis; three grandchildren, Matthew Adam (Stephanie), Bay St. Louis, Clare A. Bishop (Jediah), Pass Christian, and Laura J. Adam (Wesley Keel), Westwego, LA.; five great-grandchildren: Brodie, Brantley, Brooks, Declan and Boden; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews.
The Adam family would like to offer our sincere appreciation to the nurses of Notre Dame Hospice, and particularly to Pam Williams, who was a steadfast, loyal and loving caregiver for Bill.
Masses are preferred but memorial contributions may also be made to the Shrine of Our Lady of Prompt Succor at Ursuline Academy in New Orleans.
Private funeral services will be held for the immediate family.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 141 Hwy 90, Waveland is in charge of arrangements.
