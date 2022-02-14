Wilfred J. “Bill” Gravois, 71, of Waveland, MS, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 after a brief illness.
Bill was a native of New Orleans and a longtime resident of Waveland, MS.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred J. Gravois, Sr. and Margaret Estrade Gravois.
He is survived by his loving wife Ashley Tran Gravois and step-children Christian Nguyen (wife Mary, children Emi, Ellie and Maxwell), Truong Nguyen, Tuan Nguyen, Tommy Nguyen (wife Kim, children Johnny, Nali and Avi), Khanh Nguyen, and Sarah Nguyen. Also survived by devoted sisters Jean Gravois Thibodeaux (Alton) and Margaret Gravois Holwill. Also niece Melanie Thibodeaux Liner (Ross), great-niece Alexandra; Niece Kathryn Holwill Albrecht (Steve), great-niece Stella and great-nephew Jack; and Niece Claudia Holwill Rauch (Jesse).
Bill was a graduate of John F Kennedy High School in New Orleans, attended LSUNO, and served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves. Bill was an entrepreneur and a man of many talents ranging from carpentry, mechanics, real estate, and loved anything with wheels, including antique cars, boats and heavy machinery. He was extremely talented at problem solving and could fix absolutely anything.
On behalf of Bill, the family wishes to express gratitude to Mississippi Home Care and St. Joseph Hospice, in addition, to a number of friends, neighbors and acquaintances who truly enriched his life. The family would particularly like to acknowledge longtime friends Stuart Serpas, Alan Alvarez, Steve Marino, David Yarborough, Russ Lloyd and Brett Hidalgo.
Services were held at St Clare Catholic Church in Waveland, MS on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment followed at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Pass Christian, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Wilfred J. Gravois.
