Wanda Pillault, age 71, went to heaven on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Ladner Garcia, her father, Louis (Fritz) J. Garcia, sister, Debbie McNeil, brother, Fritz Garcia. She is survived by her daughter, Tina, son-in-law, Thomas (Tom) Woodmansee, daughter, Maria (Mitzy), son-in-law, Doug Jordan, son, Gerald (Tommy) Fayard, grandchildren: Chaunce, Angel, Ashleigh, Kimberly, Brandon, David, Jayln, Skyla, Alyssa, Keira, Jillian, and great-grandchildren: Emma,Ella, and Mason.
She was born in Bay St Louis, graduated from Bay High School, married Gerald Fayard, and together had two children, Tina, and Tommy. She met and married Marcos Filos, whose work moved the family to Lima Peru and together had Maria (Mitzy). His work later moved the family to the New Orleans area where she lived with her family from 1976-1984. During that time, she graduated college, certified with Orleans Parish Criminal Sheriff's Office as deputy sheriff and served as court stenographer and secretary. His work moved the family to Mexico City, Mexico where they lived for almost 3 years. She moved to Bay St Louis, met, and married Emmett Pillault, and together they began music ministry in churches and retirement communities along the MS Gulf Coast. They were volunteer hospice care of La/Ms. Together they graduated from IGO and fellowshipped with their ministry as far as Ireland. They lived in Kiln, MS, when Emmett passed. She retired at Notre Dame De La Mar apartments in Bay Saint Louis.
Her family would like to thank all of her friends and fellow prayer warriors for all happy thoughts and prayers during this time. She will surely be missed by us all. She loved everyone. We love you.
The funeral service will be at 12:00 PM, Thursday, April 14, 2022, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi, with the visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
