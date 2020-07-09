With deepest sorrow, we announce that our beloved Walter Wayne Seawright Sr., age 65, passed away on Tuesday July 7’th, 2020. He was surrounded by family and his loving wife of 28 years, at his home in the Catahoula Community of Kiln, MS. Everyone knew Walter as “the life of the party”. His best times were spent with his family, picking on and teasing them to no end. He was also an avid outdoorsman who loved to camp, hunt and fish. At a young age, Walter worked hand and hand with his father and brother as a heavy equipment operator. He turned his interest into to diesel mechanics and later to marine diesel mechanics where he honed his skills. Walter made friends everywhere he went, many were made at Bayou Caddy where he devoted countless hours working on commercial vessels. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Gloria Seawright; his brother Rickie Seawright; his son Daniel Seawright. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Denise Seawright; son Anthony (Devin) Kennedy; daughter Karen (David) Guidry; sons Wayne and Thomas (Shantel) Seawright. Grandchildren Ayden, the lights of his life Madyson and Kennedi, Caroline, Clay, Kelton, Kayla, Austin, Dustin; great grandchild Adelyn; sister in law Dinah (Mikey) Cuevas and their children Blake, Kyle and Karigen. A “celebration of life” will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. with a 2:00 p.m. service at the Lakeshore Community Center. (6440 Lower Bay Rd. Bay St. Louis MS, 39520) fellowship to follow service. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
