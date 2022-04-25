Walter "Honey" Francis Turcotte, Jr., 91, of Waveland, MS passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Waveland, MS.
He was a lifelong member of St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland, a proud 1953 graduate of Mississippi State University, a retired Lieutenant Colonel from the United States Marine Corps, former Waveland Auxiliary Police Officer and Volunteer Fireman. He also served on the Bay-Waveland School Board for 10 years. He served as the Waveland Postmaster from 1963 until 1990. Upon his retirement from the United States Postal Service he lived out his childhood dream of raising cattle on his property in Bayou La Croix. He was also a member of the Red Angus Cattle Association.
He was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be sadly missed by his family, friends and community.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Clement Turcotte; second wife, Bettie Barnett Turcotte; parents, Walter F. Turcotte, Sr. and Cecile Carrio Turcotte; sisters, Edna Bourgeois, Stella Schwander, Cecile Turcotte, Marie Evelyn Turcotte and Mary Margaret Turcotte; niece, Linda Guastella; and nephew, Michael McGill.
He is survived by his three sons, Walter Turcotte III (Carleen) of Waveland, David Turcotte (Mary) of Kiln and Stephen Turcotte (DeeDee) of Waveland; daughter, Lauren E. Turcotte of Waveland; sister Shirley Turcotte Piazza, nine grandchildren, Jeremy Turcotte (Caroline), Bryan Turcotte, Marissa Buckley (David), Matthew Logan Turcotte, Teddy Morris (Felicia), Katie Thornton (Travis), Lauren M. Turcotte, Tyler Turcotte (Ashley) and Taylor Turcotte (fiancé Brandon Pennington); seventeen great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Marley, Ansley, Ella, William, Emily, Hannah, Amelia, Nicholas, Nolan, Lucille, Vivian, Deacon, Reign, Saylor, Ophelia, Meredith and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to MS Home Care and Deaconess Hospice for their wonderful and loving care of our father.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to St. Clare Catholic Church: 236 S Beach Blvd. Waveland, MS 39576.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 28, 2022 at St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon, with burial to follow at the Waveland Cemetery, followed by a celebration of Honey's life at the St. Clare Church Parish Hall.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Walter "Honey" Francis Turcotte, Jr.
