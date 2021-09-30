Walter Earl Gandy, 79, of Waveland, MS passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 in Waveland, MS. Walter was of the Baptist faith. He was a retired truckdriver and a very talented musician who enjoyed listening to Bluegrass. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend who will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Elvis and Lorene Ganger Gandy and sister, Frances Irene Brasher. He is survived by his wonderful and loving wife of 59 years, Ruby "Teenie" Gandy of Waveland; son, Rickey Jay Gandy (Charlene) of Bay St. Louis; two daughters, Lisa Carol Gandy of Bay St. Louis and Kimberly Michelle Barrett (Jeff) of Bay St. Louis; brother, Carl Dean Gandy of Paris, MS; sister, Myra Maxine Hurley of South Haven, MS; five grandchildren, Amanda Besse (Eddie Jr.), Dustin Graham, Marvin McPherson, Audriana Johnson, and Paul Campo; nine great-grandchildren, Edward Besse III, Brayden Graham, Jaelynn Graham, Graysen Besse, Elijah McPherson, Isiah McPherson, Christian Campo, Cailey Campo, Ethan Campo and Miles Campo and special friend, Ralph Claflin. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Rotten Bayou Cemetery in Diamondhead, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
