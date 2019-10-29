Wallace Haynes Jr.
Funeral service will be held Sat. Nov. 2, 2019 at 12 Noon in First Baptist Church Kiln, MS., Rd. 406 for Mr. Wallace Haynes Jr. age 77, who died Monday Oct. 21, 2019, in his home at 16021 Rd. 433. Rev. Leo Hawkins will officiate at the Service. Burial in the First Kiln Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home. A native of Kiln, MS., he was a cement Finisher and Labor, a member of First Baptist Church. Survivors include: companion, of 31 years Evelyn Benton of Kiln, MS., 4 sons Wallace Haynes 111, Gulfport, MS., Chucky Gillum of Bay St. Louis, MS., James Benton of TX., Richard Benton of Petal, MS.,4 daughters: Fallon Gillium,of AL. Theresa Benton ,of Petal, MS., adopted daughter, Sandy Washington of Kiln, Susan Haynes of CA., 4 brothers Loray Haynes, of Gulfport, MS., Lionel Haynes, of Waveland, MS., Troy Haynes and Sherman Haynes both of Bay St. Louis, MS., MS., 5 sisters: Irene Laneaux, Joan Hargett, Laverne Clementine, and Annie Marie Nelson all of Bay St. Louis, MS., Irma Hawkins of Waveland, MS. a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents Wallace Sr., and Melvina Haynes , siblings: Charles Razier Gardner, Marion James, Octavia Dunmore, Clara Mae Gardner. Visitation will be Sat. Nov. 2, 2019 from 11 am. until 12 Noon in First Baptist Church, Kiln, MS., under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
