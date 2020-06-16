Funeral service will be held Wed. June 17, 2020 at 2 pm., in Slidell Church of Christ, 994 Old Spanish Trail, Slidell, LA. for Walker Acker age 80 of Pearlington, MS., who died June 7, 2020 in Diamond Head, MS. He was a native of Gainsville, MS. He moved to Pearlington as a young man. Walter accepted Christ and was baptized at Slidell Church of Christ Walter received his formal education at Valence C. Jones in Bay St. Louis, MS., after graduation he was drafted into The United State Army. He served as a Military Lineman, and received the Good Conduct Metal (1st Award) and Sharpshooter Badge (Rifle). Walter worked at Stennis Space Center for over 25 years. At the age of 26, on July 23, 1966, he married his life-long companion, Rose. Survivors: his wife Rose Acker of Pearlington, MS., 3 sons, Walter Acker Jr., of Gulfport, MS., Dorian (Faith) Acker of Chesapeake, VA., Cedric (Apolonia) Acker of Waveland, MS.,2 daughters Desiree (Dean) Lewis of South Heaven, MS., Chandra Acker of Gulfport, MS., 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 4 sisters Philomena (Nolan) Reed, of Newport News, VA., Andrelle (Jale) Nicholson of Hattiesburg, MS., Dinah (James) Nicholson, Debra (Robert) Fulton of Pearlington, MS., 2 brothers Clarence (Shirley) Acker of Pearlington, MS., Leroy Acker of Wiggins, MS., preceded in death by parents, Albert and Corine Acker, 2 sisters, Jacqueline (Jackie) Acker Bradly and Catherine (Noochie) Acker. Walk through viewing Wed., June 7, 2020 at 12 Noon until 1:30 pm., at Slidell Church of Christ. Burial in the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Pearlington, MS., under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
