Memorial Services for Mrs. Virginia Breazeale Wheat will be scheduled at a later date. Interment will be held at a later date at Logtown Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Virginia Breazeale Wheat of Meridian, Mississippi passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at North Pointe Health & Rehabilitation in Meridian. She was 88 years old.
Virginia was born in Alligator, Mississippi, December 23, 1931, the daughter of Charles Everette and Leta Grace Breazeale. She received her primary and secondary education in Sunflower County. Following graduation, she attended Mississippi College for Women and graduated with a degree in social work from Millsaps College. In 1954, Virginia attended graduate school at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana before taking her first job as a Social Worker in Hancock County, Mississippi. Virginia met and married Frank Ray Wheat of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi in 1957. After a brief career as a Social Worker, Virginia became a full-time mother to three children and wife of a United Methodist minister. Virginia loved her family, friends, church, reading, and flowers to name a few.
Mrs. Virginia is survived by her children Steven Paul Wheat (Marcia), John Frank Wheat (Diana), and Virginia “Ginger” Ann Mason (Lawrence). Virginia is also survived by her grandchildren Angela Wheat, John Paul Wheat, Anthony Wheat, Mary Clare Wheat, Harris Mason, Rachel Mason, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Frank Ray Wheat, parents Charles Everette and Leta Grace Breazeale, and sisters Carolyn Breazeale Eastland, Elaine Breazeale Brown, Ann Breazeale, and brothers Maurice Breazeale, Ralph Breazeale, and Malcolm Breazeale.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Methodist Senior Services Fund, P.O. Box 1567, Tupelo, Mississippi 38802 or Central United Methodist Church, Meridian, Mississippi.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.