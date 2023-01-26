Hancock County closed the door on its pioneer timber and turpentine era with the passing of lifetime Kiln resident Virgie McLeod Lewis. Aunt Virgie, as she was fondly called, lived on the long ago defunct McCleod Turpentine and Sawmill on the Jourdan River for most of the 92 years she spent on this earth. Only rarely venturing off the property into the uncertainty of the modern world which evolved around her, she was the last pioneer woman of Hancock County. The only woman left living on the family turpentine estate which once housed over 600 people involved in the business.
She was raised by A.J. McCleod and Virginia “Aunt Gin” Haas McCleod at a young age, one of 29 children the well-off couple nurtured during their life. Some may know Aunt Gin from her time running the family general store at the corner of 603 and the Jourdan River. She dressed in the original pioneer style clothes like Granny on the Beverly Hillbillies and looked just like her too. McLeod Park was named in honor of Virgie’s parents. Highway 603 was first improved with a shell bed for vehicle use by her father A.J. McCleod, who at one time was a member of the Hancock County Board of Supervisors. Later. Virgie’s older brother Norton Haas secured funding for the pavement and later 4-lane upgrade of a portion of 603. Shortly after “Mr. Norton” passed, the highway was named in his honor. The Norton Haas Memorial Highway.
Virgie knew this history and so much more. She was a sweet, dear woman who cared for her beloved mother until her passing, managing the property until her own passing. Even when she was close to death, Virgie wanted to do nothing more than go back home to the Kiln. When she found out that was never going to happen, she prayed to God to let her go home to Him and Aunt Gin.
So, the last pioneer woman of Hancock County is reunited with God, her beloved husband Frank of 43 years, Aunt Gin, highly admired brother Norton and the rest of the family.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Annunciation Catholic Church in the Kiln at 11:30 am. The family received guests one hour prior to Mass. After Mass she was laid to rest by her husband Frank, a veteran who served his country for eight years in the US Navy and another eight years in the Merchant Marines in which he fought in the Korean War.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis was honored to serve the family of Virgie McLeod Lewis.
