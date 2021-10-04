Violet Esperance Siewert, a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, left her earthly body on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Violet was born on August 24, 1943, and with her strong Cajun accent, it was no secret to any, that she was born and raised in New Orleans, La. She graduated from John McDonogh High School, where she was the Vice President of their Distributive Education Club. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, James Siewert Sr. and her baby boy, James “Boogie” Siewert. She is also preceded in death by her parents, John J. Esperance Sr. and Florence Jenne Esperance; her brother, Jason Esperance; her sisters; Myra Elizabeth Esperance Spiess and Janis Esperance LaGrange, along with her son-in-law, Marlin Paul Curol, and grandson, Brandon Curtis Thomas. Violet leaves behind four proud daughters; Candy Brister, Terry “Cookie” Curol, Tabitha Thomas, and Wendy Siewert, her Poopsie. She leaves behind 9 grandchildren: Kristian, Brittany, Keisha, Tim Jr. (Addrienne), Brennen, Brice, Brooke, Whittney (Adam), and Josh. She also leaves behind 11 great-grandchildren, who loved her dearly; Kaejiah, Keziah, Kaedin, Kaelin, Kaezleigh; Landen and Peyton, Alex; Addalyn, Harbor Grace, and Whitynn “Biscuit.” And last, she leaves behind two brothers; John Esperance Jr. and Joseph Esperance (Donna), along with a sister, Peggy Strassel, and countless nieces and nephews. Violet resided in Bay St. Louis, MS where she enjoyed slot tournaments on the weekends and keeping her family fed through buffet and fine dining dinner comps. Throughout her high school career, she was a detail clerk in a department store in the drapery department. Then later in life, she spent several years working with PPG Industries where she later retired. Violet was known for her vibrant holiday decorations, especially during Christmas time. Her love for holiday decorating was evident in the way she shared the holiday magic and seasons with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also never let a holiday pass without pulling some sort of prank on a family member. She was truly a blessing to be around. Decorating for holidays wasn’t her only love. The Mardi Gras season also stole her heart. She was involved with several Mardi Gras Crews throughout her life, and was an avid “parade goer.” You could often find her on almost every local parade route, with beads around her neck, ready to catch all that she could no matter her age or ability. Her love for Mardi Gras didn’t stop there. Violet and her husband, James, were loyal members of Farhad Grotto. These UNITS could always be found riding their dune buggies in local parades. They were known as the “Bug Patrol.” Farhad Grotto actively supports a charity which helps children with special needs in Dentistry. Violet’s New Orleans heritage shined through with the excitement and entertainment in which she displayed when participating in the “Second Line Dance.” This was one of her favorite dances, and she made that known at every family wedding. She was active in coaching youth sports with the Kenner Recreation Department in Kenner, La, along with coaching cheerleading at Gulfview Elementary School in Bay St. Louis, MS where she also dedicated lots of her time as a substitute teacher, Booster Club Member, and a bus driver. She was well-known throughout Gulfview Elementary and other Hancock County Schools, for her dedication and support. As she grew older, her favorite thing to do was to sit outside under her carport, chatting with whomever had stopped by at the time, while watering all “thousand” of her plants, as she watched the hummingbirds take over the area. The Matriarch of our family will be greatly missed by us all, and we pray that she is surrounded by all the hummingbirds she could ever imagine, while sipping on a glass of tea with a freshly squeezed lemon. “If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.” -Romans 14:8. Visitation was held Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 1:00 p.m. Interment followed at Bayou LaCroix Cemetery in Bay St. Louis. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
