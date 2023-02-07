Vincent Rex Isted, 72, of Bay Saint Louis, MS, passed away suddenly on January 21, 2023 in Texarkana, Texas. Vincent was born on September 8, 1950 to Charles V. and Geneva N. (Miller) Isted in Los Angeles, CA. After being graduated from Golden High School in Golden Colorado, he joined the Navy Reserve, and then the Navy. He served in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged in 1972. Vincent was the recipient of two Bronze Stars.
After his discharge from the Navy, he went on to study Computer Technology at Southern Colorado Junior College, and later learned to drive a B model Mack, kicking off a 52 year career in Trucking. His CB handle was “Dragonkeeper.”
In 2014 he met Carla R. Warner, and they were wed in 2015. He was proud to call Frances (Annie) Warner his daughter. Vincent was preceded in death by his father Charles and mother Geneva. He is survived by his wife, Carla, a sister, Sharon Felker (Phillip), brother, Robert Stowell, step-daughter, Annie (Brandi), grandchildren, Wesley and Willow, nieces Linda Zollars (Danny), Tracy Boze (Dave) Becky Lorio (Jeff) great nieces and nephews Cassie, Josh, Tyler, Ryan, Tina, and Jamie, great-great nieces and nephew Bailey, Abby, and William, and his beloved dachshund, Gretchen.
A memorial service for Vincent will be held at Lutheran Church of the Pines February 25th at 11:00 AM in Waveland. The family asks that in Lieu of flowers that donations be made in Vincent’s name to “Truckers Final Mile” (an organization that helps trucker families get their driver home when they pass away on the road) or Lutheran Church of the Pines, Vincent’s much loved church home.
