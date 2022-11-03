Vincent John Sampognaro, Jr., 72, of College Grove, TN passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in Nashville, TN.
Vincent was born in Monroe, LA where he attended Neville High School before moving to Detroit, MI. He worked for General Motors for 20 years before retiring to Nashville, TN. He began a career with Home Depot in Nashville, TN and then transferred to Gulfport, MS, then he moved on to Lowe’s in Waveland, MS and his final job was part owner/employee at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home, Inc. Vince never met a stranger and could make anyone feel like a part of his family instantly. He shared many stories that would definitely keep your attention. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Vincent John and Teresa Aceti Sampognaro Sr.; brothers, Gabriel and Gerard Sampognaro; sister Teresa “TD” Goodin; mother-in-law, Phil Lagasse and special aunt, Mary Aceti.
He is survived by his wonderful and loving wife, Jeanne Lagasse Sampognaro of College Grove, TN; sons, Mark Labro (Michelle) of Deville, LA, Don Labro (Dianne) of Sunset, LA, and Gary Labro (Crystal) of Franklin, TN; two granddaughters, Elisha Garcia (Juvenal) of Silverdale, WA and Callie Labro of Brentwood, TN; brother, Charles Sampognaro (Phylis) of Monroe, LA; three sisters, Carmela Campbell (Scotty) of Pensacola, FL, Maria Sampognaro of Monroe, LA, and Elena Calk of Shelbyville, TN; nephews, Trey Campbell (Kim), John Charles Sampognaro (Jenny), Gabriel Sampognaro (Langley), Clint Goodin (Carly), Mickey Lagasse; nieces, Courtney Thomson (Ryan), Ashley Pitman (Houston), Mandi Moore (Brian), Sarah Calk, Adrienne Righi (Mike), Julie L. Sellier (Brian); brother-in-law, James “Jay” Lagasse; friends, Kent Maconochie (Carol) and Michael Heitzmann (Pat).
Visitation will be held Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Procession to St. Clare Catholic Church from Edmond Fahey Funeral Home will begin Monday, November 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery & Mausoleum in Bay St. Louis, MS.
In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the American Heart Association: 2159 E Pass Road A, Gulfport, MS 39507 can be made in memory of Vincent John Sampognaro, Jr.
The Sampognaro family would like to thank the Edmond Fahey Funeral Home, Inc. family for the love and support they gave to Vincent.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is honored to serve the family and friends of Vincent John Sampognaro, Jr.
