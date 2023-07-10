Victor Sidney Necaise Jr., born July 15, 1937, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the age of 85.
He was a lifelong resident of Bay St Louis, MS and was a Veteran of the US Army, stationed in
Hawaii. He was a longtime member of the American legion post 77 in Waveland, MS, for 51 years and was of Baptist faith.
He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend to all that knew him.
Victor was a carpenter and a concrete mason and worked in South Mississippi. He had pride in all his work. Victor and his wife owned and operated Vic and Betty’s Bargain Shop in Bay St Louis, MS.
Vic enjoyed camping and fishing. He also enjoyed his daily walks and outdoor adventures with his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Victor Necaise Sr. and Mary Fricke Necaise; two brothers, Robert Necaise and Clyde Fricke.
Victor leaves to cherish his memories, to his loving and devoted wife of 64 years Betty Lou Necaise; three loving children: Douglas (Glenda)Necaise, David (Tracey)Necaise, Cindy (Zachary) Lee; his pride and joy was his six grandchildren: Corey Necaise, Carl (Alexandra) Necaise, Colton Necaise, Chase Necaise, Taylor (Brennan) Ladner, and Payton Lee; two brothers, Jim Fricke and Lawrence Fricke; sisters, Vickie Lester and Aunt Betsy Melton; brother- in- law Clyde (Joelle) Bivens; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held at Bayou Coco Cemetery, Kiln, MS.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Victor Sidney Necaise, Jr.
